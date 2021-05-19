Cricket South Africa unveil squads for West Indies and Ireland tours

On Tuesday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the squad for the tour to West Indies beginning from June 10. The Proteas are supposed to play two Tests and five T20Is in their first bilateral tour of the Caribbean since 2010.

It will be the first time that Dean Elgar would be leading the side after being appointed the permanent skipper in March. Elgar took over the leadership responsibility from Quinton de Kock.

Off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who has impressed everyone with his domestic performances, has received his maiden call-up in the whites. He will strengthen the spin attack featuring the likes of Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, and George Linde.

The white-ball squad will be captained by Temba Bavuma, who missed out on the recently concluded limited-overs series against Pakistan.

“The Caribbean is well-known for its low and slow wickets, and we have ensured that we have chosen the personnel needed for every eventuality on this very important excursion. While there aren’t any (ICC World Test Championship) points to play for, it is still of vital importance for South Africa to produce winning results through a steadily growing and high-performing cricket pipeline,” said Victor Mpitsang, CSA’s Convenor of Selectors, in a statement as quoted by Cricbuzz.

After the completion of West Indies tour, the South African side will visit Ireland with the same squad to play three T20Is and as many ODIs in the following month.

“The historical tour to Ireland is crucial for points towards our qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup and preparation for the T20 World Cup later this year. This is the start of our road to these trophies, and every tour will see us field our absolute best sides,” added Mpitsang.

South Africa squad for the West Indies tour:

Test squad

Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Keegan Peterson, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Prenelan Subrayen, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje.

T20I squad

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller , Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

South Africa squad for Ireland tour:

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius.