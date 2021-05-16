Dale Steyn reminisces Sreesanth’s ‘swinging bat celebration’ after hitting a six off Andre Nel

South Africa veteran Dale Steyn is one of the few modern-day seamers who belong to the club of all-time great bowlers. His aggressive attitude mixed with deadly pace, remarkable control on line and length, and capability to swing the cricket ball both ways make him the legend of the fascinating game. Irrespective of the formats, Steyn has never missed a chance to prove his virtuosity.

Even off the field, Steyn is nothing short of an amusing lad who keeps his fans on the edge of their seats. The 37-year-old is quite active on social media, and more often than not, he provides the dose of entertainment with his smart responses.

On Saturday, the Proteas paceman gave a glimpse of such while responding to a question on the micro-blogging website Twitter. It all happened when ESPNcricinfo posted a query asking everyone about their favourite batsmen and a shot that gives them chills every time.

While some fans picked Sachin Tendulkar’s straight drive as the answer, some went with Virat Kohli’s cover-drive and MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot as well. However, it was Steyn who grabbed all the attention with his bewitching answer.

The Phalaborwa Express cited senior Indian bowler S. Sreesanth’s six off Andre Nel. Recalling the famous shot, Steyn talked about Sreesanth’s sensational ‘swinging bat celebration’ and termed it as ‘Legendary’.

“Sreesanth and his slog off Andre Nel for 6 with the swinging bat celebration. Legendary,” tweeted Steyn.

The episode took place when India was on South Africa tour back in 2007. During the first Test match in Johannesburg, Nel bowled a bouncer and followed it up with an exchange of words that fired the Kerala cricketer up.

On the very next ball, Sreesanth stepped forward and smashed Nel’s delivery for a six over the long-off region. He didn’t just stop there as after reaching the non-striker’s end, Sree was seen dancing with his swinging bat celebration, leaving everyone in splits.

