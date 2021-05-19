Daniel Sams takes an indefinite break from international cricket; avoids touring West Indies

Cricket Australia (CA) recently announced their 23-man preliminary squad for the limited- over tour to West Indies. Some major players were excluded from the squad, including all-rounder Daniel Sams.

Sams has decided to take an indefinite break from international cricket. It is presumed that the 28-year-old had asked Australia’s apex body not to consider him for the tour.

The New South Wales all-rounder had made his debut against India in December 2020 after scintillating performances during the Big Bash League (BBL) for Sydney Thunders. Sams played his last international game against New Zealand ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The Milppera-born was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the cash-rich league but fell victim to the coronavirus as soon as he arrived in India. However, the budding all-rounder recuperated well in time and participated in two matches before the IPL 2021 was stalled due to a surge in the COVID-19 cases.

Sams has now take a break from international cricket due to mental health issues. He is not the first Australian to do so. Earlier, Glenn Maxwell, Will Pucovski and Nic Maddinson had stopped featuring in international cricket, citing mental health reasons.

Sams avoiding this opportunity, which could have helped him cement his place in the Australia squad for the World Cup T20 scheduled to be played later this year, is a prime example of what cricketers go through.

Overall, the southpaw has claimed four wickets in 4 T20Is and smashed 54 runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 234.78.