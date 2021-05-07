Women cricket stars criticise MCC’s denial of Rachael Flint’s statue at Lord’s

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has faced severe criticism after reports claimed that sections of the club had rejected a proposal to establish a memorial of Rachael Heyhoe Flint, the legend of England women’s cricket, at Lord’s.

Flint, who died four years ago at the age of 77, played 22 Tests for England between 1960 and 1979. In 1973, she made all possible efforts to organise the first Cricket World Cup – a women’s event that happened two years before the inaugural men’s tournament.

MCC member and author Mark Peel did not agree with the idea of erecting the statue of Flint.

“I think it would be misguided to erect a statue. It would put everything out of proportion. To compare like with like – men’s and women’s cricket – is plain wrong. This is gesture politics,” said Peel as quoted by Express.co.uk.

Another member Robert Griffiths QC opined that Flint cant be compared with the likes of Don Bradman and Garry Sobers and even within the women cricket.

“Diversity is one thing, but a statue or gate has to be named on merit. As a player, you wouldn’t put her in the same league as Don Bradman and Garry Sobers, even within the women’s game,” said Griffiths.

Leading English cricket celebs, including Heather Knight, the England women’s team captain, and Michael Vaughan, the former England men’s team skipper, criticised the move by MCC.

“Come on, MCC, move with the times. Women’s cricket in England owes everything to Rachael, and she invented the World Cup, without even mentioning her playing career #GetRachaelAStatue,” tweeted Knight.

Come on MCC move with the times. Women’s cricket in England owes everything to Rachael and she invented the World Cup, without even mentioning her playing career #GetRachaelAStatue https://t.co/riQrCzmJ8t — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) May 6, 2021

“I am not anyone to decide who gets a statue or not .. beyond my pay grade .. but I do know when people are trailblazers & Rachel Heyhoe Flint is certainly one of those .. Stop being silly MCC members and let the statue happen .. #OnOn,” Vaughan wrote on the micro-blogging website.

I am not anyone to decide who gets a statue or not .. beyond my pay grade .. but I do know when people are trailblazers & Rachel Heyhoe Flint is certainly one of those .. Stop being silly MCC members and let the statue happen .. 👍👍 #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 6, 2021

Former English cricketer Isabelle Westbury wrote: “All power to @ConnorCricket, having to contend w/ this medieval spiel after proposing (the temerity!) a statue of cricketing pioneer & World Cup-winning captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint at Lord’s, a ground w/ countless gates, stands, statues already named after men. Exclusively men.”

All power to @ConnorCricket, having to contend w/ this medieval spiel after proposing (the temerity!) a statue of cricketing pioneer & World Cup winning captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint at Lord's, a ground w/ countless gates, stands, statues already named after men. Exclusively men. pic.twitter.com/YHb9Tmfhe1 — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) May 6, 2021

“One of England’s greatest cricketers.. but has done far more than that for the game. @MCCOfficial” tweeted ex-England women cricketer Charlotte Edwards.

One of England’s greatest cricketers.. but has done far more than that for the game. @MCCOfficial 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼https://t.co/AqCiMkcyeh — Charlotte Edwards (@C_Edwards23) May 6, 2021

Former England women star Isa Guha, a renowned commentator at present, agreed with Knight and said she felt embarrassed to be a member of MCC.

“Too right – makes me embarrassed to be an MCC member. Rachael Heyhoe-Flint did more for cricket than any of these misguided individuals. Probably the same members who said the Women’s World Cup final could never sell out at Lords,” Guha wrote on Twitter.