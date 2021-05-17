“He is a legend who inspires me”: Parth Samthaan on MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former Team India skipper, has been an inspiration for people from different fields.

Dhoni is the most successful captain for India, winning the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He is the only Indian to achieve this amazing feat.

The 39-year-old is known as the ‘Captain Cool’ for his calm nature both on and off the field.

Recently, Indian television actor Parth Samthaan, who is known for his role in ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’, said Dhoni is his inspiration in life.

Samthaan is currently seen on the show ‘Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu’. In his interaction with LatestLy, the 30-year-old actor revealed that he looks up to many actors in Hollywood and Bollywood, but Dhoni is his biggest inspiration in life. He further stated that Dhoni strives to work harder in life and succeed.

“While the acting process of a lot of Bollywood and Hollywood actors inspire me, the person who is my biggest source of inspiration is MS Dhoni. From the way he carries himself to his nature, I’m inspired by him,” Samthaan added.

“His thought process motivates me a lot as well. He is a legend who inspires me. He helps me move forward and, most importantly, reach my goal with hard work. The streak of discipline, he says, is important for an actor,” the Mumbai born actor asserted.

Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on August 15, 2020. The Ranchi-born cricketer was last seen in now-postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise has 3 IPL trophies under his name, along with 2 Champions League titles.

Before IPL 2021 was temporarily halted due to rising cases in the bio-bubble, CSK stood second in the points table with five wins in their first seven games.