How does Virat Kohli react to ‘Troll and Memes’? Indian captain comes up with a savage response

Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England, Virat Kohli, among other players, is serving the mandatory quarantine at a hotel in Mumbai. Once the isolation period gets over, Team India will travel to the United Kingdom (UK) for their international project.

The WTC final will take place from June 18-22 (with June 23 as a reserve day) in Southampton. After the epic contest against New Zealand, India will battle it out in the bilateral red-ball series against England starting from August 4.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who is spending time during the isolation, conducted a Question and Answer session on his official Instagram page. Several fans asked interesting queries and the Delhi-lad replied to them in his own style.

The chat session began when a user asked Kohli about how does he deal with trolls and memes. The Indian skipper, who is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, came up with a savage response. Kohli shared a photo of himself pointing towards a bat after scoring a ton. The answer clearly suggested that Kohli doesn’t give too much importance to trolls and memes as he lets his bat do the talking.

Another fan asked about Kohli’s quarantine routine, to which he replied: “Train once a day. Spend time with family. Pretty normal.”

The Indian superstar was also quizzed about the meaning of his daughter’s name Vamika and whether fans could see her glimpse. Kohli responded that it is one of Goddess Durga’s names, but he and Anushka have decided not to expose their child to social media.

“Vamika is another name of goddess Durga. No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice,” wrote Kohli.