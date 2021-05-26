How much was MS Dhoni paid for his biopic “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”? Here is the answer

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is conceivably the most famous cricketers in the world. He is one of the most celebrated players who enjoy a god-like status, especially in India. Even after retirement, the popularity of MSD hasn’t seen a dip.

The Ranchi-born superstar has taken Indian cricket to new heights, and that’s the biggest reason why millions of cricket fans love him. Under his leadership, the ‘Men in Blue’ won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, followed by the 50-over World Cup at home in 2011. Not only this, but Dhoni also led India to win the Champions Trophy in 2013 and became the first-ever captain to capture all three ICC trophies.

Dhoni’s huge accomplishments in international cricket gained him massive financial deals as he became one of the most attractive celebrities in the advertisement industry. No wonder Bollywood also took note of his remarkable success and came up with his biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

The movie was released in September 2016, and Mahi’s character was played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. But how much did Dhoni get paid for the movie-making rights? Well, according to The Quint, a source has revealed that the veteran stumper received a humungous amount of INR 45 crore for the movie.

“Dhoni was given Rs 45 crore for the movie-making rights to his life and access to personal information, documents and pictures, plus Dhoni’s availability for marketing and promotion of the film,” said a source.

“In contrast, Sushant Singh Rajput was paid Rs 2 crore to play Dhoni. In fact, Dhoni’s business manager Arun Pandey, who is also a co-producer of the film, received much more money than Sushant. Pandey got Rs 5 crore,” the source added.

The 39-year-old last donned the Indian jersey during the semi-final clash of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand. But he continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a leader of three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).