“I got fed up”: Prithvi Shaw reacts to Ricky Ponting’s ‘he doesn’t bat when not scoring runs’ comment

Young Indian prodigy Prithvi Shaw was dropped last year from the Indian team and the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) playing XI.

The 21-year-old bounced back, silencing the critics in the 2021 edition of IPL. Shaw scored 308 runs at an average of 38.50 before the cash-rich league got suspended because of COVID-19.

Shaw had worked immensely on his technique, which helped him accumulate heaps of runs in the domestic circuit.

The Mumbai-born reacted to DC coach Ricky Ponting’s recent comment that he was unwilling to bat in nets when out of form. Shaw stated that the nets’ efforts were not giving him results, and he got fed up. The youngster managed only 228 runs in the entire IPL 2020 at an average of 17.5.

“This happened last year when I was scoring big runs, I wanted to keep batting but then came a few games where I didn’t get runs at all. I kept training but didn’t get the results. So beyond a point, I got fed up and said ‘if it’s not happening, I will stop training for a bit’. Because it didn’t make sense for me,” Shaw said in a conversation with Cricbuzz.

The right-hander further revealed that he lets go of cricket for a while when he is not scoring runs and focuses on himself.

“I just switched off for a bit and took the backseat. I was so much into it that I would spend two hours batting in the nets but then I didn’t score the runs, I just let go of it for a while. That’s what Ricky sir was talking about,” Shaw asserted.

Shaw did not find a place in the Indian squad for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, scheduled to take place on June 18 in Southampton. It is expected that the right-handed opener would find a slot for the forthcoming India-Sri Lanka limited overs series.