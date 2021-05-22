“I never found it difficult bowling against the two”: Mohammad Amir on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Mohammad Amir was considered the next big thing in Pakistan cricket when he made his debut at 17. Unfortunately, the speedster left the cricketing fraternity in shock by announcing his retirement last year at the age of 28.

In an interview with Cricwick, the former pacerman said that he did not find it difficult bowling to Indian greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The Punjab-born has scalped Sharma’s wicket thrice, and Kohli’s twice in international cricket. One of the most successful spells of Amir came against India in the final of the Champions Trophy 2017, where the Indian top order collapsed facing his deadly in-swingers. The 29-year-old ended up taking three wickets in 6 overs, giving away just 16 runs.

“I enjoy bowling in pressure situations. Similarly, I live matching up to the best batsmen in the world. Kohli’s performances speak for themselves, we don’t need to say anything. He’s proven himself in every format. He’s shown why he’s called King Kohli. He too wins pressure situations. I like bowling to him. Bowlers will keep getting batsmen out and it gives me immense satisfaction knowing that people like the idea of Kohli and I squaring off,” Amir said.

The the left-arm pacer further admitted that bowling to Kohli was ‘slightly tougher’ than bowling to Sharma. He observed the Indian opener’s struggle against the in-swingers and deliveries moving early on in the innings.

“I haven’t found it tough bowling to either. In fact, I find it easy to bowl to him (Rohit). I feel that I can get him out both ways. He struggles against the in-swinger from a left-armer and as well as against the ball that goes away early on. I may say that I find bowling to Virat slightly tougher because he revels in pressure situations, but otherwise, I’ve never found it difficult bowling to either of the two,” Amir added.

The 6ft 2in tall bowler hanged his boots after playing 36 Tests, 61 One Day Internationals (ODI) and 50 T20I, taking 119, 81 and 59 in the respective formats.