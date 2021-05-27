“I was happy that he sledged me”: Suryakumar Yadav on his on-field spat with Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is known for his fierce attitude on the field. Kohli and Mumbai Indians (MI) star batsman Suryakumar Yadav were involved in an on-field duel against each other during the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Recalling the incident during a live chat on social media, Yadav stated he was happy and delighted when Kohli sledged him. The RCB captain was spotted firing a few words at the Mumbaikar.

Yadav maintained his cool throughout the innings and did not reacted to Kohli’s words.

In the 48th match of IPL 2020, RCB scored 164, giving the target of 165 to MI. Having lost a few early wickets, Yadav came on to bat and looked in sublime touch. The 30-year-old did not lose his concentration and had the last laugh scoring 79 runs and taking his side home.

“It’s not just me, he goes hard at any batsman batting against him. I was happy that he sledged me. It means even Kohli knew that if I bat on, we will win the match, and if they get my wicket, then maybe they could slow us down and create a chance to win,” Yadav said.

“I am a cool and calm customer on the pitch, so I don’t get into these rivalries. But there was that moment in Abu Dhabi, so I guess that can go down as one,” the right-hander further asserted.

However, this incident has not affected the relationship of the duo. Yadav made his international debut earlier this year against England. He is also expected to be a part of India squad for the forthcoming tour of Sri Lanka, consisting of 3 One-Day Internationals (ODI) and as many T20Is.