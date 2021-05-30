“India have enough skilled quick bowlers in reserve”: Ian Chappell shower praises on the Indian bowling attack

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has heaped praises on the Indian bowling attack saying that India has enough skilled bowlers to make the day for their team.

This comment comes after Chappell showered his opinion on the current challenges cricketers are facing during the pandemic. The Aussie legend observed that the bio-bubble which the players have to follow is taking a toll on their physical and mental health, and the players find it hard to stay afresh.

“The Covid-ravaged world has meant cricketers spend extended periods in bubbles, which challenges their skills and their mental health. It has also resulted in scheduling that has Test matches crammed together, which is physically and mentally demanding, especially for the fast bowlers,” Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

He also cited how the hosts during the India-Australia series wore out in the bowling department.

Chappell stated that Australia used the same bowling attack in all four Tests, whereas India got the opportunity to rotate their bowlers due to injuries.

“This was highlighted in the last Australia-India series, where the home side used the same fast-bowling trio in all four Tests. As the Australian pace bowlers wore down in the final stages of the series, their Indian counterparts may have caught a break as injuries meant they had to constantly change personnel,” the 77-year-old added.

The Indian side on tour to Australia suffered many injuries that saw senior players warming the bench and youngsters stepping up to their roles.

The Unley-born further applauded the Indian team for their bench strength which rose to the occasion.

“India is one of the few teams who have enough skilled quick bowlers in reserve to meet the challenges of the schedule and still remain competitive.”

Such encouraging comments from the legendary cricketer would serve as a much-needed shot in the arm for the Indian bowling attack, which includes many young faces.

India will next face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final scheduled on June 18, followed by a 5-Test bilateral clash against England.