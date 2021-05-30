India legend Sachin Tendulkar shares the two biggest regrets in his glorious international career

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar had an exemplary and dazzling career in international cricket. Tendulkar served Indian cricket for 24 years, in which he broke numerous records and achieved several milestones.

The ‘Master Blaster’ finished his career as the highest run-scorer in both One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Test cricket. He scored 18,463 runs in ODIs and 15,921 in the longest format. Tendulkar is also the only batter to hit 100 international centuries.

The Mumbaikar represented India in over 600 international games (664) and accomplished almost everything that a sportsperson could wish for. However, the retired cricketer has two regrets which he revealed recently.

Tendulkar said that not playing cricket with his idol Sunil Gavaskar is his first regret. The 48-year-old termed Gavaskar as his batting hero.

“I have two regrets. The first is that I have never played with Sunil Gavaskar. Mr Gavaskar was my batting hero when I grew up, and not playing with him as part of a team remains a regret. Mr Gavaskar retired a couple of years before I made my debut,” Tendulkar told cricket.com.

The former India skipper said that not playing against all-time great West Indies batsman Vivian Richards is his second regret. He explained that Richards bid farewell in 1991, but somehow they couldn’t play against each other.

“My other regret is not having played against my childhood hero Sir Vivian Richards. I was fortunate to have played against him in county cricket, but I still rue not being able to play against him in an international match. Even though Sir Richards retired in 1991 and we have a couple of years overlapping in our careers, we did not get to play against each other,” he added.

Tendulkar hung his boots from the gentleman’s game in 2013 during a home Test series against West Indies. The right-handed batsman was last seen on the cricket field in the Road Safety World Series 2021 tournament.