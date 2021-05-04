In India, the cricketers are adored and loved by their fans and followers. They also manage to catch female attention. Presently, India has an extensive list of youngsters to carry forward their team.

With social media, the fans get to know about the personal life of the players along with their professional career. Some try to flaunt their relationship online whereas some keep it private.

Here is a list of Indian cricketers and their most talked girlfriends:

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

KL Rahul, the young Indian recruit, is reported to be dating Athiya Shetty – the daughter of Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty. The couple, however, are very private about their relationship.

They are often seen hanging out together and also interact regularly on each other’s social media posts.

The pair was even spotted together in Thailand, celebrating New Year 2021. There have been reports that the duo might get married soon!

Prithvi Shaw and Prachi Singh

Prachi Singh, a TV actress, known for her show ‘Udaan’ has been regularly spotted with Prithvi Shaw.

In September 2020, the relationship first made headlines when Prachi’s comments on social media panned people’s attention. Though, the couple have not yet accepted their relationship in public, and the two are rumoured to be dating for past one year.

Rishabh Pant and Isha Negi

Rishabh Pant, the young wicketkeeper-batsman, who has been continously making the headlines since India’s tour of Australia 2020-21, revealed his relationship with Isha Negi via an Instagram post. On new year’s eve, Pant had shared a picture with Negi and has written, “I like me better when I am with you.”

The couple frequently posts photos with each other, and their new year pic in the snow had sent the fans abuzz.

Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia

The 22-year-old talent wicketkeeper, Ishan Kishan, is rumoured to be dating Miss Diva Supranational 2018, Aditi Hundia. She was also the finalist of the Femina Miss India 2017.

Hundia was seen supporting the Bodh Gaya-born lad from the stands in the 2019 IPL final.The couple has expressed their affection for each other on social media.

In order to applaud the rising star, Aditi shared a clip of the left- hander when the latter was walking towards the pavilion after his batting brilliance (99 runs) in IPL 2020.

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar

Shubman Gill is another young Indian cricketer who has grabbed attention off the field for his personal life. He is said to be dating Sara Tendulkar – daughter of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

There were rumours about their relationship, but the fuel in the fire was added when Sara uploaded an Instagram status praising Gill’s fielding performance during IPL 2020.

However, the two are just rumoured to be in a relationship and there is no official communication yet.

Navdeep Saini and Pooja Bijarnia

India’s fast bowling sensation, Navdeep Saini uploaded a picture with his girlfriend on Instagram on Valentine’s Day. In the post, Saini’s girlfriend was seen kissing the cricketer.