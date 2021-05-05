IPL 2021: Ashish Nehra draws parallels between CSK all-rounder and Pakistan veteran Saeed Anwar

Ashish Nehra, the former Indian pacer, has lavished praises on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Ali plied for his trade in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before being bought by CSK at the 2021 IPL auction.

Coming in to bat at number three, the southpaw proved his worth by smashing 206 runs in six games at a spectacular average of 34.33 and an excellent strike of 157.97. With the ball, too, Ali bagged five scalps in the six games he has played at an extraordinary average of 14.80. However, it was his batting performance that caught the attention of Nehra.

Nehra applauded the English cricketer for his easy-going attitude and went as far as comparing the latter to former Pakistan batter Saeed Anwar, who never allowed pressure to go better of him.

“Moeen [Ali] is a very chilled out and relaxed person. I see shades of Saeed Anwar in his batting. He never seems under pressure. He is a utility player and MS Dhoni is utilising him really well,” Nehra told Cricbuzz on Tuesday.

The cricketer-turned-analyst also pointed out that if an all-rounder like Ali can smash 40-45 runs in every three to four matches, the result will definitely swing in his team’s favour. The Delhi-born also gave a pat on the back of Ali for scoring decent runs in IPL 2021.

“Before today, he was only scoring 30 or 40 runs but now he has crossed that. If a player like Moeen Ali, who can contribute with both bat and ball, provides you with 40-45 runs after every three or four matches; then things will work out in your favour,” Nehra added.

The MS Dhoni-led side have occupied the second spot in the IPL 2021 points-table, winning five out of seven matches and would be hoping to reach the playoffs whenever the tournament resumes.

So far 29 of the 60 games have been played in the 14th season and the BCCI is exploring the option of holding the remaining 31 games in September.