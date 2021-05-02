IPL 2021: RCB to wear ‘special blue jersey’ to raise funds for India’s fight against COVID-19

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have announced that their players will sport a ‘special blue jersey’ in one of the IPL games this season.

RCB captain Virat Kohli said that the franchise would be making a financial contribution to help the healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bengaluru and other cities in India.

“RCB has identified key areas where much needed help is required immediately in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bangalore and other cities, and will be making a financial contribution towards this,” said Kohli in a video shared by RCB on Twitter.

“This season RCB is going to be sporting a special Blue jersey in 1 of the upcoming matches with key messaging on the match kit to pay our respect and show solidarity to all the front line heroes who have spent last year wearing PPE kits and leading the fight against the pandemic.”

“RCB will also auction all the signed player jerseys from this game to raise money and add to our earlier financial contribution supporting healthcare infrastructure. We urge all of you to stay safe at home and get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity,” the RCB skipper added.

The Royal Challengers have been in top form this season thus far. They are second in the points table after seven matches. The Kohli-led side has won five games already and looks good to make the playoffs.