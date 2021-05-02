IPL 2021: Twitter Reactions – Delhi Capitals go on top of the table with big win over Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 69 after facing 47 deliveries as his side beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in Match 29 of IPL 2021.

Put in to bat first, Punjab’s stand-in skipper Mayank Agarwal smashed a 58-ball 99* and led his team to 166/6 in their stipulated overs.

Mayank became the second batsman after Suresh Raina in 2013 to remain unbeaten on 99 at the end of the innings. He hit two fours and a six off the last three balls of the first innings and stitched a partnership of 52 runs for the third wicket with debutant Dawid Malan (26) and a 41-run stand for the fifth wicket with Shahrukh Khan (4).

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

All Over: @DelhiCapitals beat #PBKS by 7 wickets and with 14 balls to spare to register their 2nd consecutive win. Opener @SDhawan25 finishes unbeaten on 69. #DC have lost only 1 of their last 5 games. https://t.co/Rm0jfZKXXT #PBKSvDC #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/apKB5wS3X7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2021

What a knock @mayankcricket , unfortunate not to get to triple figures but a knock that was fabulous! Felt @PunjabKingsIPL were short by 10 but they can certainly make it up with some disciplined bowling! Looks like an interesting chase for @DelhiCapitals ! #PBKSvsDC — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) May 2, 2021

#DelhiCapitals pacing this innings perfectly. Hasn't it been so good watching @SDhawan25 play this year. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 2, 2021

The @DelhiCapitals move to the 🔝 of the table with a convincing victory! The roars are still reverberating in our ears 🐯🔊#SoundOfChampions #PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/UcxBKz2Hrz — boAt (@RockWithboAt) May 2, 2021

The orange cap holder and never let's the team fail. He is a true GABBAR

What have been more impressive is his scoring rate and he is just getting better and better. #PBKSvDC 380 runs in 8 innings 😍🙏👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/PbM2OIZwMO — Kushal Niraula (@KushalNiraula15) May 2, 2021

Shimron Hetmyer's innings is only the 10th in IPL history to last four balls (or fewer), and contain three boundaries. #IPL2021 #PBKSvDC — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 2, 2021

CSK and RCB fighting for top spot . Meanwhile Delhi Capitals- #PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/iGcuYLUSRA — Saksham (@Saksham0323) May 2, 2021

Delhi Capitals moves to top of the points table in #IPL2021 with 6 wins lead by a new captain Rishabh Pant. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2021

The rise in @DelhiCapitals over last 2 seasons has been mainly due to @SDhawan25 . The guy is so consistent. Keeps playing match winning knocks consistently.#PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/mhUTRjRmTu — Siddharth (@Sid22780) May 2, 2021

#PBKSvDC #PBKSvsDC

Dekhi Capitals has now reached at the top of the table pic.twitter.com/Tp73wnzcsD — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) May 2, 2021