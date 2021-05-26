Irfan Pathan responds to allegations after his wife posts a blurred picture on Instagram

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan took to Twitter on Tuesday to defend himself and respond to criticisms alleging that he hadn’t given enough freedom to his wife, Safa Baig.

Safa had recently posted an image where she was seen on a cricket ground along with her husband and son. She used her son’s Instagram account to share an image and blurred her face in the post. After seeing the photo, netizens lost cool at the all-rounder and accused him of an orthodox mentality.

Pathan, however, clarified in a tweet that his wife had blurred the picture by her own choice, and he doesn’t interfere with Safa’s individual decisions.

“This picture is posted by my queen from my son’s account. We are getting lot of hate. Let me post this here as well. She blurred this pic by her choice. And Yes, I’m her mate not her master,” Pathan wrote.

This picture is posted by my queen from my son’s account. We are getting lot of hate.Let me post this here as well.She blurred this pic by her choice. And Yes,I’m her mate not her master;). #herlifeherchoice pic.twitter.com/Xy6CB2kKWA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Pathan was recently seen in the Road Safety World Series 2020/21, where he smashed 126 runs and scalped seven wickets in 7 games.

The 36-year-old contracted the virus once the series was over but recovered from it during home isolation.

Since then, he and his brother Yusuf Pathan have been helping the needy with medical utilities via Pathan Foundation.

Irfan was also in the news when he slammed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Twitter. after the latter took a dig at the Vadodara-born for supporting Palestine in their recent clash with Israel.

The cricketer-turner-commentator counter-attacked Kangana by stating that he only supported humanity and the actress’ Twitter account had been suspended for spreading hatred online.