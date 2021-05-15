Jasprit Bumrah reacts to Shane Bond’s “world’s best death bowler” compliment

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been the chief attacker in his country’s bowling arsenal. Bumrah’s effectiveness in the death overs, especially with his toe crushing yorkers, make him indispensable for the side he plays. Whenever his team wants someone in the death overs, the skipper hands the ball to the 27-year-old.

Recently, Bumrah’s IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) released a video on their Twitter handle where bowling coach Shane Bond can be seen lauding the precocious talent.

During the interview, Bond praised his mentee and hailed him as the world’s best death bowler.

“Jasprit Bumrah is the world’s best death bowler. And I think he will be remembered for that,” Bond stated on Friday.

Bumrah also spoke at length about his experience with Bond and revealed that the former had been a fan of veteran pacer since childhood. Bumrah further added that the ace speedster had taught him quite a few tricks to improve his game.

“I met him for the first time in 2015. As a child, I had seen him bowl and was always fascinated with how he used to bowl for New Zealand and how he used to operate. When I met him over here, it was a good experience. He helped me a lot to open my mind to different things that I could try on the field. That was very good and the relationship has only gotten better each and every year,” the Ahmedabad-born added.

Bumrah also divulged that he takes up the former New Zealand coach’s advice not only during his IPL stint but also when playing for Team India.

“I always try to talk to him, even when I am not here and with the Indian team. It has been a good journey and hopefully every year, I keep learning something new and try to add new things to my bowling. He has played a major role in that. It’s been a great relationship and hopefully, this continues for many years to come,” he concluded.

Earlier, former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed had also drawn parallels between Bumrah and his peer Shaheen Afridi.