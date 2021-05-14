Kevin Pietersen shares an emotional message urging fans to take precautions against COVID-19

India is facing the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 virus, with record numbers coming up every day.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was suspended earlier in May and came to a halt after several coronavirus cases were found amongst the players and the support staff members, leading them to fly back to their respective countries and homes.

Former England cricket turned commentator Kevin Pietersen was a part of the commentary panel with Star Sports in India before the suspension of the IPL.

Pietersen, who is often found in the limelight for his witty comments on social media, shared an emotional message on Twitter. The 40-year-old stated that his heart and mind are still with India even after he had to leave the country post the IPL’s suspension.

The heartfelt message was in Hindi, where he urged the people of India to take all necessary precautions and keep safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I may have left Indian shores, but I am still thinking about a country that has showered me with lots of love and affection. Please stay safe. This too shall pass but you’ll have to be careful,” tweeted Pietersen.

मैंने भारत छोड़ दिया हो सकता है, लेकिन मैं अभी भी ऐसे देश के बारे में सोच रहा हूँ जिसने मुझे बहुत प्यार और स्नेह दिया है। कृपया लोग सुरक्षित रहें। यह समय बीत जाएगा लेकिन आपको सावधान रहना होगा। 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 11, 2021

Pietersen is considered one of the all-time greats for England and has scored 4440 runs at an average of 40.73 and a strike rate of 86.58 in One Day Internationals (ODI) and 1176 runs, an average of 37.93 and a strike rate of 141.51 in T20Is.

The flamboyant batsman has also appeared in five seasons of the cash-rich league and has scored 1001 in 31 innings.

There have been talks that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is contemplating rescheduling the IPL to September later in the year.

Earlier, Ashley Giles, the Director of England Cricket, commented that English players would not participate in the rescheduled league due to their international commitments.