KS Bharat roped in Wriddhiman Saha’s back up for England tour

There’s positive news for the Indian cricket fans as wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has recovered well in time from COVID-19 to join his contingency at Mumbai for the quarantine period. Along with other Indian cricketers, Saha is scheduled to leave for England on June 2 to participate in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, followed by a five-match series against the hosts.

Saha became a victim of the coronavirus during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 that had to be stalled due to a surge in the pandemic cases inside the bio-secure bubble.

Saha took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the news of his recovery and thank everyone who had wished for him.

“I have recovered. Thanks for all your wishes!”

However, as a backup for the 36-year-old cricketer, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has added KS Bharat to the squad. The Governing body has to take this move as a precautionary step as Saha’s participation in the series is subject to fitness clearance.

Meanwhile, Bharat is a wicketkeeper batter who plies his trade for Andhra Pradesh in domestic cricket. The Visakhapatnam-born also holds the record for being the first wicketkeeper to smash a triple century in the Ranji Trophy.

Bharat was also bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at INR 20 lakhs in this year’s IPL auctions, albeit he didn’t play any game for the franchise.

Overall, the right-hander has amassed 3,909 runs in 69 first-class matches laced with twenty half-centuries and eight tons.