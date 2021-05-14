Kumar Sangakkara names three uncapped players who could shine in future

Though the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been stalled, the fans and the media can’t get enough of the tournament.

In a recently organized webinar by Rajasthan Royals (RR), Team Director Kumar Sangakkara was asked to name three emerging players that could make it big in the cricketing world.

Sangakkara named RR pacer Chetan Sakariya as his first pick. The debutant took seven wickets- one in each game that he played. Royals’ had bought the 23-year-old for INR 1.2 crore, and the youngster proved his worth. Sangakkara applauded Sakariya’s attitude and ability to perform under the pump.

“Chetan [Sakariya] was a revelation, his attitude, his ability to deal with pressure, and of course, his kill,” the veteran cricketer stated.

Next, the Sri Lankan legend heaped praises on Anuj Rawat and Yashasvi Jaiswal. While Anuj could only play a solitary match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Yashasvi was asked to open the batting alongside Jos Buttler when Manan Vohra failed at the top.

Yashasvi shared a 66-run stand with Buttler and gave his side the much needed sturdy start against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Talking about his third choice, Sangakkara praised Anuj for his energy and skills on the field.

“We had Anuj [Rawat] and Yash [Jaiswal], the two youngsters who have been with the franchise for a very, very long time. And I was thoroughly impressed by all three of them. They actually got a reasonable amount of time in the middle. Unfortunately, in the match that Anuj came into [the side against SRH], he didn’t get a chance to bat but was outstanding with his energy and skill in the field,” Sangakkara elaborated.

The former Sri Lankan skipper gave a special mention to Riyan Parag.

Sangakkara was quick to add that Parag might contribute immensely to Indian cricket if he is groomed well.

“For us, Riyan Parag is a very, very special player, I think he’s got a huge amount to contribute to not just Royals, but also to Indian cricket in future. A very special talent that needs care, nurturing, and development,” the 43-year-old asserted.

When asked how well has Sanju Samson handled the captaincy, Sanga credited the former for being laid back and acknowledged the Kerala cricketer for staying authentic.

“I don’t think it changed him at all as a person. He’s quite a free-spirited, very relaxed kind of guy and he tried to get that across to the team and that’s how he wanted us to play as a side. It is really important as a leader to be authentic, and I think Sanju is very much that,” Sangakkara concluded.