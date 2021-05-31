Kyle Jamieson spill beans over his availability for the remainder of IPL 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced that the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will be played entirely in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The remaining matches shall take place in the September-October window. BCCI secretary Jay Shah revealed that monsoon season was the reason why IPL 2021 remainder was shifted from India to UAE.

Notably, the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league was postponed due to the COVID-19 breach in the bio bubble of various teams. More than a few players and support staff were tested positive for the deadly virus.

As the tournament is resuming just before the T20 World Cup, it is expected that many international players won’t take part in the IPL 2021 remainder due to their international commitments or preparation for the global showpiece event.

On Sunday, New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson was also asked about the same whether he will be available for the IPL 2021 or not. The Auckland-lad said he is not sure as no conversation regarding such has taken place. Jamieson asserted that currently, the team is focusing on the Tests against England followed by World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

“To be fair, I have no idea, really. That news came out a couple of days ago; we have not had any conversation about it. Our mind is on the Test against England and the final against India. Don’t want to look too far ahead,” said Jamieson as quoted by India Today.

The 26-year-old further spoke about the upcoming two-match Test leg versus Joe Root-led side and WTC final. Jameson expressed his excitement about playing at the Lord’s Cricket Ground for the first time in his career. The Canterbury cricketer said he is paying attention to the forthcoming fixtures and not looking for any distraction at all.

“It is my first trip to England. I am playing cricket for the first time at Lord’s. If I get distracted by something in two-three weeks, I would not be in great shape. I am just trying to be as mindful as I can around this Test and enjoy. Who knows if it ever happens again for me. So just focusing on this Test and Edgbaston and then the final (against India). It is not going to go away or come any closer, so, I will take care of this one first,” added Jamieson.