Michael Slater lashes out at the Australian government for imposing a travel ban from India

Michael Slater, the former Australian cricketer, took to social media on Monday to criticise his nation’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison over the alleged ban on travel flights from India in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus in the Asian country.

The ban will be in place till May 15, and any citizen entering Australia from India within 14 days of his stay in the latter country will have to face a hefty fine or 5-year-jail term.

Slater rebuked the Australian government for allowing him to work at the IPL previously but now neglecting the Aussie cricketers and commentators along with coaching staff who are present in India.

“If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It’s a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out the quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect,” tweeted Slater.

The cricketer-turned-commentator justified his stay in India, arguing that he makes money by commentating and will have to stay the entire duration of the ongoing IPL 2021 to get his dues. Slater further questioned his government’s lack of empathy.

“And for those who think this is a money exercise. Well, forget it. This is what I do for a living and I have not made a penny having left early. So please stop the abuse and think of the thousands dying in India each day. It’s called empathy. If only our government had some!” asserted the 51-year-old.

Earlier, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, and Andrew Tye had left IPL midway to go back to their homeland before the travel ban was imposed.

However, 14 players, including David Warner, Steve Smith, are still a part of the IPL in India.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley on Monday said that the board currently has no plans to arrange charter flights and bring back its players from India.