Monty Panesar reasons why India will whitewash England in the upcoming Test series

Team India is set to leave for England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final versus New Zealand, followed by the much anticipated five-match series in whites against the hosts.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar, on Friday took to Twitter and claimed that the visitors would clean sweep the series. However, fans were left perplexed considering that India won their last Test series in England in 2007.

Panesar defended his views by stating that though the wickets would be green when the Three Lions battle it out against New Zealand, it shall turn drier as the season progresses, which would favour Indian spinners.

“If the wickets turn in August every chance (India will win 5-0),” Panesar expressed.

“I expect green pitches v NZ and we can see the depth of English cricket. In August, I expect drier wickets. IMO (In my opinion) it favours India,” Panesar expounded.

Clarifying the same, the 39-year-old asserted that the conditions would be warmer in August, therefore, the Indian spinners will get help from the wicket.

“Will it seam in August? It tends to spin at that time of the year… 5 test matches are in August where we will expect warmer conditions. Indian spinners will come into the game, India have a chance [to win] 5-0,” Panesar further added.

On being quizzed how Joe Root can hinder the visitor’s win, Panesar tacitly hinted that England skipper is probably the only experienced batter in the line-up, so his solitary knocks won’t be enough to contain India.

“[If] Joe Root scores big England win. [But] You expect Joe Root to score all the runs?” Panesar retorted.

Supporting his claims, the cricketer-turned-sports presenter alleged that England’s top order would be the issue, and Indian seamers will have to exploit the weakness.

“India have seamers to exploit inexperience English batting. The top order will be England’s issue,” Panesar enunciated.

When one of the netizens took an irreverent jibe at the former Northamptonshire cricketer’s acumen, Panesar recalled how India had turned a probable loss into a draw at Sydney and went onto defeat the Australians at Brisbane – where the hosts hadn’t lost since 1988 – to emphatically seal the series 2-1.

“Haven’t you watch what happened at Sydney and Brisbane,” Panesar exclaimed.

Meanwhile, the English team suffered a setback when India dismantled their batting line-up to seal the series 3-1 in the sub-continent.