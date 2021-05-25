MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Avesh Khan reveals his favourite wicket in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Avesh Khan is one of the biggest takeaways of the now postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Playing for injured Ishant Sharma during the start of this year’s cash-rich league, Khan impressed with his pace, bounce, and consistency. The 24-year-old ended up as the highest wicket-taker in the DC camp and second-highest overall in the league.

In his first outing in IPL 2021, Khan managed to pick the ‘dream’ wicket of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni. Later in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Khan bagged the prized wicket of skipper Virat Kohli.

The Indore born was recently asked about his favourite wicket in IPL 2021 since he had missed many greats of the game, including Dhoni and Kohli. Khan found it difficult to pick one and said that he enjoyed dismissing them both.

“Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were my two favorite wickets. I was really happy when I dismissed them because both of them are legends. There was no particular plan in getting Kohli dismissed, just that we wanted to stick to a line just between the off stump and the fourth stump. He is a world-class batsman and looks to score runs so the idea was to build pressure with dot balls and it worked,” Khan revealed in an interview with News18.

He later added that Kohli praised him after the match against RCB and also advised him to continue doing what he has been doing with the ball.

Khan has been selected in the 20-man squad flying to the United Kingdom (UK) as a standby bowler for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and a five-match Test series against England.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is eyeing at September window to conduct the remaining IPL.