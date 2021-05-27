NZC announces annual contracts of White Ferns for the 2021-22 season

On Tuesday, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced the annual contracts of the women’s team for the 2021-22 season. The apex board has included as many as 17 players, including three first-time contract awardees.

Batter Brooke Halliday, all-rounder Frankie Mackay and wicket-keeper Jess McFadyen have been presented White Ferns contracts for the first time. Haliday represents Northern Spirit in the domestic circuit while MacKay and McFadyen play for Canterbury Magicians and Wellington Blaze, respectively.

Halliday has been picked in the contract list for a strong season that involved back-to-back half-centuries against England. Similarly, Mackay’s also had a terrific year with a memorable performance against Australia in Napier.

Another Blaze player Thamsyn Newton has been recalled. She was previously in the contract from 2016 to 2018. Both Newton and McFadyen were included after they had fruitful domestic seasons.

Players who were not offered the contract this time were Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Natalie Dodd and Holly Huddleston.

White Ferns coach Bob Carter congratulated the players and mentioned how domestic season performances were taken into consideration while announcing the contracts.

“I would like to congratulate those players returning but especially those receiving a contract for the first time. Brooke and Frankie’s performances last season were very encouraging, and we’re looking forward to working closely with those two over the winter. Both have leadership experience at the domestic level and have plenty to add to the group off the park as well as on it,” said Carter as quoted by 1news.

“Jess McFadyen is an exciting prospect and had strong campaigns in both the Dream11 Super Smash and Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. We need to develop our wicket-keepers, and Jess has shown ability over several seasons now. She has a wise head on her shoulders and will be an asset to the group, I’m sure,” he added.

Here is the complete list:

Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Jess McFadyen, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek.