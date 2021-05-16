Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz opens up on IPL vs PSL debate

The debate between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is not new to the cricket fans. This time, Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz stepped into the discussion with his opinion about the two leagues.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan’s YouTube channel, the left-arm pacer praised the IPL, stating that the Indian T20 extravaganza is class apart.

The 35-year-old stated that IPL is a league where all the top international players queue up to play.

“IPL is a league where all the top international players come and play. You can’t compare IPL with PSL, I believe IPL is at a different level. Their commitments, the way they run things, communicate things, the way they draft the players, that is totally different,” asserted Riaz.

“I don’t think any league can compete with the IPL, but if there is any league that stands behind it, it has to be the PSL. The League in Pakistan has proved it,” the veteran pacer stated further.

However, Riaz opined that the bowling standards of PSL are the best in the world, and that is why there are not many high-scoring games in the league.

“The standards of bowling are quite high. The kind of bowlers you get in the PSL is not found in other leagues, not even in the IPL. This is why PSL doesn’t have many high-scoring games. The bowling attacks in PSL are the best in the world,” the Lahore born pacer said.

Riaz leads the Peshawar Zalmi franchise in the league and is very optimistic about his team’s chances in the PSL once it resumes.

“We have formed a good combination in the first-half of the tournament,” he said. “Our rhythm was really good. I hope that when we get back together for the second-half, we will continue our good work.”

The PSL and IPL have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the respective boards are looking for possibilities to reschedule the leagues in the near future.