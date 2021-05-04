Pat Cummins swings his donations to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal from PM Cares Fund

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins on Monday confirmed that he has allocated his A$50,000 donation to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. It all happened a week after he pledged to donate the amount in PM CARES Fund.

Cummins seems to have changed his mind following Cricket Australia’s financial assistance of A$50,000 to UNICEF’s COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.

“Terrific Work @ CricketAus FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. If you’re able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://india.unicef.org.au/t/australian-cricket,” tweeted the World No. 1 Test bowler.

Terrific work @CricketAus FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://t.co/SUvGjlGRm8 https://t.co/1c0NE9PFdO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021

The donations made by CA and Cummins will be spent on providing oxygen to seriously ill patients, providing testing equipment in affected regions as well as supporting the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines.

All 8 franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have also made generous donations towards the cause over the last few days.

A massive surge in COVID-19 cases has placed a huge strain on India’s healthcare system, with a shortage of hospital beds, medicines and oxygen supplies.

India reported 3.57 lakh new cases of coronavirus on Monday, pushing the total to 20-million mark. Deaths jumped by a record 3,449, taking the overall toll to 222,408.