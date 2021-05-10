Prasidh Krishna tests positive for COVID-19, reduces his chances of touring England

The second wave of the pandemic has blighted the Indian subcontinent. The terrible effects of the COVID-19 were visible during the Indian Premier League (IPL) when Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Amit Mishra and Sunriser Hyderabad’s (SRH) Wriddhiman Saha tested positive, leading to stalling of the T20 extravaganza.

A week after suspending the event, the new Indian team recruit Prasidh Krishna also got a positive RT-PCR test. The horrendous news came just after the 25-year-old was selected as a standby player for England tour.

The news shook everyone as the right-arm pacer performed to the top of his bent in the cash-rich league.

Earlier, Krishna had tested negative when two of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players – Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy – had to be isolated due to the coronavirus outbreak in bio-secure bubbles.

Krishna lad faltering to the disease means that he will have to recuperate before boarding a flight to the UK.

Team India is set to leave for London on June 2, post an 8-day hard quarantine in Mumbai. These tight deadlines don’t leave much space for the Karnataka cricketer.

Likewise, wicket-keeper batsman Saha will also have to get back in shape within time as he has been listed in the Indian squad, but his departure is subject to fitness clearance.

Meanwhile, Krishna made his international debut at home against England in 2021. The rising star duped English opener Jason Roy as his wicket and went onto bag five more in the three ODIs that he played before IPL 2021.