Prithvi Shaw’s travel to Goa halted by Maharashtra police

After being snubbed from the recently announced 20-man squad for the England tour, Prithvi Shaw had to face another setback as this time he was travelling to Goa without an e-pass.

With the horrendous corona pandemic raving havoc, Maharashtra has imposed lockdown like restrictions and asked the citizens to take a mandatory e-pass from the Government in case they want to leave their homes.

About 39,923 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Friday, with the death toll rising to 695 for the day.

These unprecedented time made it necessary for the State to take strict measures allowing only essential movement.

Shaw was en route to Goa and stopped by the police administration in the Amboli district. The budding cricketer was stalled for over an hour for failing to apply for the e-pass. Shaw exercised the guidance of the police and requested an e-mandate through his phone.

The authorities immediately issued him one, and the 21-year-old was allowed to continue his journey after receiving the clearance.

Earlier, former Indian cricketer, Akash Chopra had expressed his disappointment on side-lining Shaw from the World Test Championship (WTC) Final and England Tour.

During an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Chopra suggested that the youngster would have been dismayed at his exclusion since the latter hasn’t received many opportunities after failing to make a mark in the Adelaide Test.

“If I was Prithvi Shaw, I would be slightly surprised and disappointed. I’d actually be thinking ‘you haven’t given me so many opportunities. Since the Adelaide Test when I got out for 0 and 2, I have not played a single Test,” said Chopra.