Ravi Shastri heaps praise on Team India for retaining their top spot in ICC Test rankings

Team India Head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter on Thursday after the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest Test rankings.

India retained their top spot with 121 ratings while New Zealand stood second and had 120 points.

Shastri lauded his side for their resilience and determination that helped them hold their numero-uno position.

“This Indian team has shown steely resolve & unwavering focus to be crowned No. 1. It is something the boys have earned fair & square,” the former Indian cricketer tweeted.

The 58-year-old also pointed out that Team India were ranked best even though the rules for assessment were changed mid-way.

“Rules changed midway but #TeamIndia overcame every hurdle along the way. My boys played tough cricket in tough times. Super proud of this bindass bunch,” Shastri added.

A committee headed by former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble had earlier recommended the ICC to change rules due to suspension of Test matches owing to the COVID-19.

The previous rules ranked the teams according to the points earned by them, whereas the amendments calculated the score based on the percentage wins. Another minor change was that the altered points’ system did not split the score of the matches not played equally between the two competitors, rather they dictated that the World Test Championship (WTC) finalists will be determined from the games played.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) objected to the system as it helped Australia topple India from the first position despite the Aussies scoring lesser in the previously recognized points system.

However, India made a comeback by defeating England with a margin of 3-1 at home to gain back their topmost position and also qualify for the WTC final.