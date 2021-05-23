‘Send me his location’: Chloe-Amanda Bailey trolls Michael Vaughan; wins hearts of Indian fans

  • Chloe-Amanda Bailey is among the headlines yet again for her hilarious reply to Michael Vaughan.

  • Vaughan had earlier tweeted to compare Virat Kohli with Kane Williamson.

Michael Vaughan and Chloe-Amanda Bailey (Image Source: Twitter)
Popular Australian journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey is turning out to be India’s favourite. Chloe recently trolled former England captain Michael Vaughan on social media for his comments on the Kane Williamson-Virat Kohli comparison.

Fan’s erupted in anger when Vaughan commented that he would have been more popular than Kohli if Williamson was an Indian. The former British skipper targeted Kohli under the guise of Williamson and said that the Indian skipper is famous only because of his followers on social media.

“If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world. But he’s not because you’re not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest, because you’d get an absolute pelting on social media. So, you all say Virat is the best purely to get few more clicks and likes, few more numbers following here. Kane Williamson, across formats, is equally the best. I think the way he plays, the calm demeanour, his humbleness, the fact that he is silent about what he does,” Vaughan told Spark Sport in an interview.

Vaughan’s comment was much criticized and started debates all over social media.

Amanda, who has time and again shown her affection for Team India and Kohli, was tagged in a tweet and asked about her thoughts.

“Micheal Vaughan was saying that Kane Williamson is better player than Virat Kohli . What’s your thought about that?,” the user asked.

Replying to the tweet, the Australian journalist took a dig at Vaughan for his comment.

“Send me Michael Vaughan’s location,” Amanda replied hilariously.

Recently, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer also replied to Vaughan’s comment on social media humorously.

“Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai Slightly smiling face #ViratKohli #KaneWilliamson,” Jaffer tweeted.

