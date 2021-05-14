Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav to be a part of the Women’s Big Bash League

Indian youngster Shafali Verma is set to make her Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) debut along with the left-arm spinner Radha Yadav.

While Shafali’s deal is done, Radha is still in talks with the franchise.

“Shafali’s deal is done, it will be announced when the Women’s Big Bash schedule is released,” a BCCI source told the Press Trust of India on Thursday.

“Radha is also in talks with the Sydney Sixers,” the source added.

Shafali’s father, Sanjeev Verma, signed a consent form on behalf of their minor child.

“Yes, Shafali has signed the contract with Sydney Sixers, and given she is a minor, I have had to give my consent, too,” Shefali’s father told ESPNcricinfo in an interview.

“I would like to thank the BCCI and Haryana Cricket Association [HCA] for giving my daughter the permission and support to play in the WBBL. Without the guidance of the HCA, whatever Shafali is doing in her career wouldn’t have been possible,” Sanjeev added.

Shafali will be joining the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur (Sydney Thunder), Smriti Mandhana (Brisbane Heat) and Veda Krishnamurthy (Hobart Hurricanes), in the WBBL.

Shafali is currently the number one ranked batter in the ICC women’s T20 rankings. She will also be a part of the Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, the 100-ball domestic competition of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) later this year.

Though The Hundred was scheduled to start last year it was postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The English franchise T20 tournament is set to take off on July 21 whereas the WBBL is lined up for later this year.

Shafali has played 22 T20Is and scored 617 at an amazing strike rate of 148.31.

Further, if the deal with the Mumbai-born Radha takes place successfully, it will be her first overseas international league. The 21-year-old has taken 51 wickets in 37 T20Is with a stunning economy of 6.28.