Shahid Afridi confirms wedding of his eldest daughter with Shaheen Shah Afridi

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has reportedly confirmed the marriage of his eldest daughter Aqsa with fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The news regarding the alliance of Shaheen and Aqsa has been floating for quite some time now and has been affirmed.

It all started in March 2021 when it was reported that Shaheen’s father Ayaz Khan had asked for the hands of Afridi’s daughter for his son and was received well by Afridi’s family. It was further revealed that since the left-arm pacer’s career has just taken off and Aqsa yet to complete her education, things could materialize in two years.

On Saturday, the rumours were put to rest when the former Pakistan captain himself established that the left-arm-pacer would be his son-in-law.

Afridi, one of the most celebrated all-rounders, having a massive fan following all over the globe, was called for an interview with a Pakistan news channel, GeoTV. During the chat session, the legendary cricketer was asked about the engagement of his daughter.

Afridi confirmed that Shaheen is set to be his future son-in-law. The ex-Pakistani all-rounder also revealed that before the marriage proposal, there was no relationship between the two.

“We Afridis have eight tribes, Shaheen and we belong to different tribes,” the former Pakistan all-rounder said.

The 44-year-old said that his daughter is an aspiring doctor who is still pursuing her education. The Peshawar-born all-rounder earlier stated in one of his tweets that his family had accepted the match-making.

“Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field,” Afridi added.