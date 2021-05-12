Shahrukh Khan shares a photo with Preity Zinta; comes up with a cheesy dialogue from ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’

Punjab Kings (PBKS) cricketer Shahrukh Khan had a decent time with the bat in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) this year as he aggregated 107 runs from 8 matches with the highest score of 47.

The Chennai-born had earlier performed well in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), which boosted his morale to register in the 2021 IPL auctions at a base price of 20 lakhs.

PBKS, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) competed in the auction for the 25-year-old, who was finally bought by Preity Zinta at an attractive price of INR 5.25 crores.

Recently, Shahrukh shared an image on social media with the owner of his franchise. He captioned the picture with a famous line from the movie ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ where Zinta had acted with Bollywood stars ShahRukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

“Naina, 1 2 3 tinggg,” wrote Shahrukh referring to Zinta’s character in the film.

On another note, former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris had earlier shown trust in the youngster by sharing that the former could see a reliable finisher in him.

“I think that’s a lot of pressure to put on his shoulders. I would want to back up that truck a little bit and say no. Just let him play and develop! People develop at different speeds as well. He might take two-three-four seasons to get to a point where he is a reliable finisher,” the veteran cricketer stated.

Avoiding comparisons, Styris lauded Shahrukh for regularly proving his worth in the TNPL.

“I don’t want to compare anyone with Kieron Pollard, he’s 6 foot 5, he’s huge. Shahrukh Khan is a big guy as well. Maybe he can look to aspire to be like Hardik Pandya. I’ve seen a lot of Shahrukh Khan because of my commentary days with the Tamil Nadu Premier League,” the cricketer-turned-commentator added.