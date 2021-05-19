“She was ugly”: When Virat Kohli revealed his worst date ever – WATCH

India skipper Virat Kohli, who is known for his expressive and straightforward attitude on the field, is not much different off the ground. In his early days, he was much criticized for being too aggressive. The Delhi born has been involved in numerous verbal battles on the field.

Over the years, the skipper has progressed and learnt to control his emotions and now transformed into a matured and cool version of his younger self.

However, Kohli’s old video where he can be seen answering MTV video jockey Anusha Dandekar’s questions resurfaced on social media.

In the clip, VJ Anusha is interviewing young Kohli at a private party. The Indian star was asked questions, including the quickest meal he ever had, quickest shower he ever had, but the tables turned when Kohli was quizzed about his shortest date ever.

Kohli replied that it lasted around five minutes, but his explanation of why it was a short date has become the talk of the town.

“Actually, I went on a blind date, which ended in about five minutes, because I saw the girl and ran away.”

On being asked further about the date, Kohli replied, “She was ugly … I am sorry she was ugly.”

The No.2 ranked One Day International (ODI) batsman was further asked which actress he would prefer to see playing cricket, and to fans’ surprise, it was not Anushka Sharma but Genelia D’Souza. He claimed that the actress was cute and adorable.

The anchor also asked Kohli about the locker room secrets of the team, which the Indian batsman denied answering.

“We do not talk cheesy things before the game, but after the match, we wind down with a few drinks and talk about the most weird things which I can’t discuss on TV,” the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain stated.

The Indian talisman is set for his next tour to England for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the 5-match Test series against the hosts.