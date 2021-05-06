Shikhar Dhawan receives the first dose of COVID-19; urges fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, many players have returned home to spend quality time with their families. Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan has reached his residence and, on Thursday, posted a picture of himself receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In his social media post, Dhawan expressed his gratitude towards the frontline warriors for their persistent efforts in helping the needy people. The left-handed batter also requested others to come forward and get themselves immunised in order to defeat the spread of novel coronavirus.

“Vaccinated. Can’t thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It’ll help us all defeat this virus,” tweeted Dhawan.

The senior Indian batsman was in fine touch for his side in the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league. He was the leading run-scorer before the season was halted due to multiple COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubbles of various franchises.

Dhawan was the Orange Cap holder with 380 runs from eight matches at an impressive average of 54.28 and a remarkable strike rate of over 134 before the league was suspended. While scoring these runs, the 35-year-old also became the second-highest run-getter in IPL history. Dhawan has 5577 runs to his name in 184 matches, and he is right behind Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, who has 6076 runs to his credit from 199 games.

Speaking about the Capitals, they were at the top spot in the points table before the season was postponed. The Rishabh Pant-led side won 6 out of 8 matches and has a net run rate (NRR) of 0.547 – second best after Chennai Super Kings (+1.263).