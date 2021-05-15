“Sorry, I can’t be there today”: Sam Curran shares a heartfelt note on his girlfriend’s birthday

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-bubble.

Due to the pandemic, the overseas players are required to serve a mandatory quarantine period before uniting with their loved ones.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder, Sam Curran, who is currently in isolation at a hotel in England, penned a heartfelt birthday note on Thursday for his girlfriend, Isabella Symonds-Willmott.

The 22-year-old apologized to his partner for not being able to celebrate the birthday together.

“A very big Happy Birthday to @isabellasymondswillmott sorry I can’t be there today, hope you have the most amazing day, can’t wait to see you in a few days. Thank you for everything,” Curran wrote while sharing a couple of adorable pictures on Instagram.

The English all-rounder had a great IPL 2021, taking wickets at regular intervals and scoring important runs whenever required. He took nine wickets and scored 52 runs in the seven matches he played this year before the unfortunate halt to the league.

CSK had managed to win five out of their first seven games and needed just three more victories to confirm a berth in the playoffs.

The MS Dhoni–led side would be roaring to get on-field and proceed with their successful run. However, the participation of England players, including Curran, is doubtful. The England Cricket Board (ECB) Director of Cricket Ashley Giles recently stated that the availability of their players is unlikely if the IPL gets rescheduled.

Apart from Curran, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, and Moeen Ali’s participation would be under dark clouds.

The absence of these players would unnerve the respective team combinations, and the franchises would be hoping for their availability.