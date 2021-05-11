Sri Lanka announces squad for the upcoming Bangladesh ODIs

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced an 18-member team on Tuesday for the forthcoming One Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh.

SLC has appointed a new captain and vice-captain of the team and is all set for a fresh beginning in the ODI format. Kusal Perera, the wicket-keeper batsman, will be leading the team, replacing Dimuth Karunaratne.

After losing the three-match ODI series in West Indies earlier in March, questions were raised on the captaincy of Karunaratne. The place of senior members, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne was also under the radar after the series, and have, therefore, been dropped from the team.

Perera, the new skipper, has represented Sri Lanka in 101 ODIs and amassed 2825 runs with the average of 31.04. The 30-year-old has also played 19 Tests and 46 T20Is. He was the member of the 2014 ICC World T20 winning team and made important contributions back then.

Kusal Mendis, the 26-year-old middle-order batsman, has been made the vice-captain of Sri Lanka. The young batsman averages 30.52 in the 76 ODIs he has played for his country. The SLC has appointed the new leaders keeping the 2023 World Cup in mind.

In the 18-member squad announced, SLC has given opportunities to youngsters such as Shiran Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, and Asith Fernando. Danushka Gunathilaka, Vanindu Hasranga, and Eshen Bandara retained their place owing to splendid performance on the Caribbean tour.

Ramesh Mendis and Lakshan Sandakan have been added to the squad to strengthen their spin attack.

The three-match ODI series will be played at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 23, 25, and 28.

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Perera (Captain), Kusal Mendis (Vice-captain), Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando.