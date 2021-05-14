St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021: 3rd Place playoff & Final – Teams, When And Where To Watch

The ongoing St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 has come to the concluding stage with only two games left, including the final of the competition. Both the games will take place at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Friday (May 14).

The first match is between Mon Repos Stars (MRS) and South Castries Lions (SCL). Both the teams have lost their respective semi-final clashes and will fight for third place in the tournament.

When it comes to the final, it will be played between Micoud Eagles (ME) and Choiseul Clay Pots (CCP). Both the sides are at the top two spots in the points table with 12 and 6 points, respectively.

Squads:

Mon Repos Stars

Christian Charlery (c), Kevin Augustin, Evanus, Emmanuel, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wicket-keeper), Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward.

South Castries Lions

Johnson Charles (c), Avalinus Callendar, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Rumario Simmons, Wade Clovis, Shervon Leo, Noelle Leo (wk).

Micoud Eagles

Daren Sammy, Zavier Bideau, Mervin Wells, Ted Mathurin, Earvin Frederick, Kern Xavier, Michael Charlery, Erwin Lubin, Kuston Jules, Travis Gifford, Darren Sammy Jr, Ryon Charles, Winnel Felix, Egbert Henery, Tarrique Edward, Murlan Sammy, Garvery Mitchell, Ryan Langillier, Shervin Charles, Shem Paul and Garvin Serieux Jr, Karon Maximin, Lanse Sammy, Bernard Calix, Brendon Bicar, Garvin Serieux Sr.

Choiseul Clay Pots

Nick Joseph, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Sky Lafeuillee, Bronte Bess, Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Jason Simon, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Tristan Norbal.

Live Streaming details:

Fans can live stream the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 final on Fancode app and website in India.

Date & Time: