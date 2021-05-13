Steve Waugh compares England pacer to Sir Curtly Ambrose

Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh was recently invited to share his perspective on the Ashes 2021 scheduled in December.

Earlier, Australia’s head coach Justin Langer and selector Mark Waugh in a parley had revealed that the major problem for their side is an unreliable batting line up. The management was looking for someone to fill up the opening and number five spot. Will Pucovski’s name was unanimously taken in contention as an opener.

Featuring in the same podcast series on Wednesday, Steve Waugh lauded England’s pacer Jofra Archer and compared him to Sir Curtly Ambrose. Waugh stated that Archer had a temperament similar to the Windies’ legend and could provide quick breakthroughs when needed.

“The first time I saw him I thought (he) looked very similar to the first time I saw Curtly Ambrose, in that he has the ability to lift an extra gear and he can make things happen quickly,” Waugh told Fox Cricket.

The two times Ashes-winning captain further asserted that Archer could be the trump card for his side.

“So he really to me is a trump card for England’s chances in Australia,” Waugh added.

Reiterating the same, the 55-year-old heaped praises on Archer and expressed that the latter would enjoy the pace and bounce of the Antipodean wickets.

“I think the key for England the key player is Jofra Acher really. He’s something different and will enjoy the pace and bounce of the Australian wickets and is potentially a world class bowler,” Waugh expounded.

When asked about the batting capabilities of the two sides, Waugh was quick to point out that both teams had put a ‘brittle’ display with the bat in the last 12 months. Hence, he anticipates an even contest between the two nations when they meet later this year.

“Both batting orders have been a bit brittle over the last six to 12 months and England – like Australia – need to get 600 runs on the board across both innings and then both teams are capable of bowling the opposition out twice, so it’s really up to the batters to lay the platform. For England they need a really good first innings total and it’s exactly the same for Australia. I see this being a very even contest,” the Australian veteran reckoned.

Meanwhile, the media and cricketing fraternity had cast aspersions on the Australian batting line-up after the hosts coughed up the Border Gavaskar trophy to India at the beginning of 2021.