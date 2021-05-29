Stuart Broad’s fiancee Molly King reveals desire to have a big family with her beau

England pacer Stuart Broad had the happiest experienced of life when he got engaged to his long time girlfriend- singer and songwriter Molly King in January 2021.

Broad shared a post on Instagram to announce his exaltation where the couple could be seen locking lips with each other. While Broad labelled it as the ‘best way to start 2021’, his fiancee called it the ‘Most magical start to the New Year.’

Rumours of the two dating began in 2012 when Broad was only 25 years old, and Molly was a part of an all-girl group, The Saturdays. However, media outlets confirmed that the duo had split in 2018. Hence, it was good news for the fans when they saw both of them getting engaged.

Mollie is head over heels in love with the former T20I captain as she has thought of having a big family with him.

In an interview, the TV presenter confirmed that she was hopeful of accomplishing her dream of having many offsprings and feels lucky to have met Broad.

“I definitely want a family. It’s something I have always, always wanted. I want a really big family actually. That is something I’d love to have in the future. My biggest dream of everything is to fall in love and I feel so lucky that I have met Stuart. The next thing is hopefully to have little ones running around at some point,” King was quoted as saying by Female First.

Molly had earlier revealed that she used to miss Broad when the latter was on long tours, but the distance from each other also helped them keep their relationship afresh.

“I am craving to see him all of the time because he goes away for such long stints. I think it does really work for us. If you had asked me at the start if I’d think that was my ideal scenario I would just tell you I miss him too much. Which I do. But when he comes home it feels really fresh. We can’t wait to hang out with each other all the time, so it has definitely worked so far,” Molly had stated.

Meanwhile, Broad would be prepping up for the two Test matches against New Zealand, followed by a five-game red-ball series against India at home.