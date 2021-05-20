Suresh Raina, Wasim Jaffer and others mourn the death of Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s father

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father passed away on Thursday.

  • The 63-year-old was fighting a battle against liver cancer.

Suresh Raina, Wasim Jaffer mourn Bhunvneshwar Kumar's father's demise (Image Source: Twitter)
Indian speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s father, Kiran Pal Singh, passed away at his residence in Meerut on Thursday.

Bhuvneshwar’s father was fighting a battle against liver cancer which was first detected in September last year. The 63-year-old was a retired sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh police.

After his sudden demise, cricketers paid their heartfelt tribute to Bhuvi’s father. Former India batsman and Bhuvneshwar’s dear friend Suresh Raina took to Twitter and wrote: “Very sorry to hear about your Father @BhuviOfficial! May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to you & your family…Om Shanti”

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer condoled the demise of Bhuvneshwar’s father and said: “So sorry to hear about your father @BhuviOfficial. May his soul rest in peace—thoughts and prayers with you and your family. Please take care and stay strong,”

Veteran Indian pacer Vinay Kumar expressed his sadness and extended condolences to Bhuvi’s family.

“Sorry to hear about the demise of your father @BhuviOfficial. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family. May his soul rest in peace,” tweeted Vinay.

Former Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowler Parvinder Awana wrote: “Just got the news of the loss of your father @BhuviOfficial. I am feeling very sad. My sincere condolences to you and your family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Bhuvneshwar was not picked for the England tour, including the World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, he is likely to travel with a limited-overs squad to Sri Lanka in July.

