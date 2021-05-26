Suryakumar Yadav describes MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in one word

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are some of the greatest ambassadors of cricket at the moment. Their commitment and achievements speak for themselves.

Kohli and Dhoni have raised the bar of cricket to another level under them, and that was recently acknowledged by right-handed batsman Suryakumar Yadav.

Yadav made his debut for India earlier this year against England. The Mumbai-born shone immediately as he made a half-century in his maiden T20I.

Yadav hosted a question and answer session on Instagram on Saturday. There he replied to a barrage of queries, from his favourite shot to his best innings yet. However, what caught the limelight was his answer to describe Kohli and Dhoni in one word.

The 30-year-old described skipper Kohli as ‘inspiration’. Yadav made his debut under Kohli early this year. When asked about his thoughts on former India captain Dhoni, Yadav lauded him by calling him a ‘legend’.

Though the Mumbai Indians (MI) star did not get the opportunity to play under Dhoni, he played several games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper.

Yadav has been a consistent performer in the IPL and domestic cricket. He is known for his innovative shot-play and has played numerous match-winning knocks for his franchise. His cricketing journey is all about hard work and patience. However, he had to wait a long time before getting a call from the Indian team.

Yadav played three matches in the five-match T20I series against England and scored 89 runs in two innings at an impressive average of 44.50.

India is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in July for a limited-overs series. Since most senior players would be in England for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and a 5-match Test series against the hosts, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would be sending a second-string team to Sri Lanka. Yadav is expected to be a part of the tour to the island nation and would be waiting to prove his worth.