Throwback when MS Dhoni trolled a user who asked him to pay attention to batting rather than tweeting

Former India captain MS Dhoni belongs to the elite list of global sports personalities who are widely popular on social media. In India, Dhoni is right next to legendary Sachin Tendulkar as he enjoys a god-like status in the country.

The 39-year-old is often credited for taking Indian cricket to new heights. Under his leadership, India won all the major ICC trophies, including T20 World Cup (in 2007), 50-over World Cup (in 2011) and the Champions Trophy (in 2013).

Despite being extremely popular on social media, Dhoni likes to stay away from digital platforms, and unlike the other modern-day stars, he doesn’t interact with his fans. MSD lives a private life whenever he is away from the game and spends quality time with his family. The Ranchi-lad, who stays away from the limelight, is followed by 33.1 m people on Instagram and 8.2 million people on Twitter.

However, some 7-8 years back, veteran stumper used to be quite active on social media and sometimes replied to his fans as well. In 2012, Dhoni had responded to a user who had asked him to concentrate on his batting and not Twitter.

However, MSD came up with a hilarious response. He wrote: “Sir yes sir, any tips sir.”. The epic tweet has so far been retweeted by over 2,500 times. Check out the whole conversation here –

Spot the difference http://t.co/eTEvd3Gp — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) July 17, 2012

@urssrilu666 sir yes sir, any tips sir — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) July 17, 2012

Dhoni is not regular in either of the two platforms – Twitter and Instagram. His last post on both the social media services came in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Dhoni’s fans are eagerly waiting for the resumption of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in September after the BCCI has confirmed staging the remainder of the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After the 29 matches in IPL 2021 before the tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 breach, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were positioned at the 2nd spot. The ‘Yellow Army’ had won 5 out of 7 league stage games.