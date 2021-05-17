“Tore apart all the posters of Sachin in his room”: Huma Qureshi recalls a childhood scuffle with her brother

Sachin Tendulkar is considered one of the greatest ever to play in the history of cricket and has a massive fan following across the globe.

Millions of eyes used to be glued onto the television sets whenever Tendulkar was batting. He is popularly known as the ‘God of Cricket’ in India.

Sachin’s massive popularity is because of his extraordinary performance at the highest level for over two decades. The Mumbaikar made his international debut with a Test match against Pakistan in the year 1989.

The 48-year-old is the only player to score hundred international centuries. He is also the youngest person and the first sportsperson to receive ‘Bharat Ratna’, India’s highest civilian award at 40.

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem confessed to being a huge fan of Tendulkar in his childhood days and had posters of the ‘Master Blaster’ in his room.

Actress Huma Qureshi, who is the sister of Saqib, recently revealed she had once tore apart all the posters of Tendulkar in her brother’s room after an argument with him.

“Shakib is a huge fan of Sachin Tendulkar, he had big posters of Sachin in his room. We once had a fight and I tore apart all the posters in his room,” Huma said in a famous chat show, ‘Yaaron ki Baarat’.

To the statement, Sajid Khan, co-host of the show, asked jokingly, “You tore apart Sachin’s posters?” The actress was quick to respond and said, “I love Sachin”.

Saqib further stated that Huma admired former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi and had his posters in her room. Saqib also revealed that he tore Afridi’s posters from his sister’s room to take the revenge.

“When we were growing up, Shahid Afridi had made his debut for Pakistan and he enjoyed great female following. He used to have long hair which used to flow when he bowled. Huma also had 3-4 posters of him which I tore apart,” said Saqib.