Twitter reactions: Bangladesh upend Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI to take an inaccessible lead

After winning the first game by 33 runs, Bangladesh thrashed Sri Lanka yet again in a rain-marred second ODI of the three-match series at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Opting to bat first, the Tigers found it difficult to form sturdy partnerships as their opening batsman, and skipper Tamim Iqbal departed for just 15 runs on board.

Like the first encounter, the next batter, Shakib-Al-Hasan, couldn’t impress the critics as he was bamboozled by a Dushmantha Chameera delivery, departed after his short-lived stay at the crease for a duck.

However, wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim played the anchor role from one end, smashing 125 runs off 127 deliveries as wickets fell regularly at the other end. It was only a cameo from Mahmudullah that assisted Mushfiqur and helped them pile 87 runs on board before the former was dismissed off a looper ball by left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan. In the end, Bangladesh were all bundled out for 246 in 48.1 overs.

Chasing the total, Sri Lanka had a horrendous time at the crease as their highest score was by opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka who managed 24 runs.

The hosts barraged through the batting lineup of the Lions. Mehidy Hasana and Mustafizur Rehman picked three wickets each.

There was no significant contribution from any Sri Lanka batter, and the visitors could only cruise to a measly 141 in 40 overs. Rain played a spoilsport during the encounter, and the target was reduced to 245 runs in 40 overs for the Kusal Perera-led side. Therefore, they lost the match by 103 runs.

With this win, Bangladesh have moved to the numero-uno position in the ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC) Super League points table, registering five wins in eight outings. They are now a spot ahead of the 2019 World Cup winners, England.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Mushfiqur Rahim since 2014 at number 4:- Innings – 74

Runs – 3241

Highest Score: 144

Average: 52.27

Strike Rate: 86.70

100s : 7

50s: 22#BANvSL #SLvBAN #MushfiqurRahim pic.twitter.com/j5YwBLvJzv — Shivam Jaiswal 🇮🇳 ❤️ (@7jaiswalshivam) May 25, 2021

Mushfiqur Rahim in the ODI series against Sri Lanka: Ban – 2/43 then he scored 84(87)

Ban – 2/15 then he scored 125(127) The crisis man at number 4 for Bangladesh in ODI since 2014, Champion Rahim. #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/mfFfJ0SrPr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 25, 2021

Since the start of 2018 Mushfiqur Rahim has accrued +477.2 batting impact in ODIs. The only batsman in the world to have a higher total batting impact in this period is Virat Kohli with +687.0. #BANvSL — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 25, 2021

Number of innings taken to reach 6000 ODI runs by WKs : 166 MS Dhoni

172 AC Gilchrist

176 KC Sangakkara

199 Mushfiqur Rahim*#BANvSL — Sooraj Ayyappan (@SoorajAyyappan_) May 25, 2021

Brilliant century by Mushfiqur Rahim. What a knock under pressure 👏👏#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/Q4dLHvfWfM — ᎷᎧᏂᎥᏖ (@SupremeSidharth) May 25, 2021

ODI Super League Points Table: Bangladesh – 50

England – 40

Pakistan – 40

Australia – 40

New Zealand – 30

Afghanistan – 30

West Indies – 30

India – 29

Zimbabwe – 10

Ireland – 10

South Africa – 9

Sri Lanka – -2 India has qualified into the ODI WC 2023 as the host. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 25, 2021

Sometimes I feel very sorry for @OfficialSLC fans. Their team is getting thrashed by every nation 🙄🙄. It might be very humiliating for them to support their team.#BANvSL #BANNED #Cricket #SriLanka — INDIAN CRICKET TEAM FAN (@vivekku85852935) May 25, 2021

No one scored 30+. This lankan team is a shame. Something about this team is very wrong. 😖#BANvSL — ZNAK™ (@SulthanOfTweet) May 25, 2021

Dominating performance by Bangladesh in #BANvSL 2nd ODI https://t.co/YaoUpl6Al0 — Sharif (@AbdurRahimShar2) May 25, 2021

Candlestick chart of Sri Lanka Cricket #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/w9jRBun50n — Chathura Kumarasinghe (@chathudk) May 25, 2021