Twitter reactions: Bangladesh upend Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI to take an inaccessible lead

  • Bangladesh hammer Sri Lanka to win the second encounter by 103 runs.

  • Bangladesh moved to the top spot in the ICC CWC Super League after their enthralling win.

Wanindu Hasaranga departs as Bangladesh celebrate ( Image Source: Twitter)
After winning the first game by 33 runs, Bangladesh thrashed Sri Lanka yet again in a rain-marred second ODI of the three-match series at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Opting to bat first, the Tigers found it difficult to form sturdy partnerships as their opening batsman, and skipper Tamim Iqbal departed for just 15 runs on board.

Like the first encounter, the next batter, Shakib-Al-Hasan, couldn’t impress the critics as he was bamboozled by a Dushmantha Chameera delivery, departed after his short-lived stay at the crease for a duck.

However, wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim played the anchor role from one end, smashing 125 runs off 127 deliveries as wickets fell regularly at the other end. It was only a cameo from Mahmudullah that assisted Mushfiqur and helped them pile 87 runs on board before the former was dismissed off a looper ball by left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan. In the end, Bangladesh were all bundled out for 246 in 48.1 overs.

Chasing the total, Sri Lanka had a horrendous time at the crease as their highest score was by opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka who managed 24 runs.

The hosts barraged through the batting lineup of the Lions. Mehidy Hasana and Mustafizur Rehman picked three wickets each.

There was no significant contribution from any Sri Lanka batter, and the visitors could only cruise to a measly 141 in 40 overs. Rain played a spoilsport during the encounter, and the target was reduced to 245 runs in 40 overs for the Kusal Perera-led side. Therefore, they lost the match by 103 runs.

With this win, Bangladesh have moved to the numero-uno position in the ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC) Super League points table, registering five wins in eight outings. They are now a spot ahead of the 2019 World Cup winners, England.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

