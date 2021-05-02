Twitter Reactions: Jos Buttler’s century powers RR to 220 against SRH – IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals (RR) clashed with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Put in to bat first, Royals’ lost an early wicket as Yashavi Jaiswal failed to read Rashid Khan’s googly and went for a premeditated shuffling-sweep. The next batter, Sanju Samson, built a sturdy partnership of 150 runs with Jos Buttler.

However, as Samson played second fiddle, Buttler’s inning caused an uproar in the netizens. The 30-year-old was given two chances, to begin with, as Vijay Shankar dived at long-on before missing a catch and another when SRH couldn’t review an LBW as they had lost one previously against Yashasvi.

Buttler took no time to capitalise on the opportunities and raided through the ranks of SRH bowlers who could do nothing but stare in disappointment. One such ultra-expensive moment for the Orange Army came in the 15th over when the Taunton-born pulverized Mohammed Nabi with a pair of boundaries and sixes, causing the newly appointed skipper Kane Williamson to remove the latter from the bowling attack.

Buttler played a scintillating knock of 124 runs off 64 deliveries, laced with eleven boundaries and eight towering sixes. Along with smashing the highest score in the ongoing IPL, Buttler also recorded his maiden T20 ton. With his contribution, RR piled up a mammoth total of 220/3 in their allotted twenty overs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Jos Buttler gets his first ever IPL century. Such a good knock too. Congrats to Jos! #RRvSRH — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) May 2, 2021

Not bad by Buttler who averages under 10 vs #SRH has x that by 10!! Amazing 💯👏🏽👏🏽 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 2, 2021

124* – THIS IS THE HIGHEST SCORE BY A ROYALS BATTER IN @IPL HISTORY. 💗🔥 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 2, 2021

Fantastic @josbuttler @rajasthanroyals has set it up. If bowlers bowl poorly changing captain won’t do anything for @SunRisers — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) May 2, 2021

Played Jos bhai. What a knock! @josbuttler 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 2, 2021

Highest score by Rajasthan Royals opener in IPL. 108* – JOS BUTTLER vs 2021 ***

107 – Ben Stokes vs MI, 2020

105 – Ajinkya Rahane vs DC, 2019

104 – Shane Watson vs KKR, 2015

103 – Ajinkya Rahane vs RCB, 2012#IPL2021 #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/VUcYK5Q3Cw — Thurunu Jayasiri (@ThurunuJ) May 2, 2021

First T20 century for Buttler, in his 282nd match. #IPL2021 #RRvSRH — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 2, 2021

"I'll finally have Alastair Cook stop telling me that he has one T20 hundred more than me."#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/2iYNb2BQWn — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) May 2, 2021

First T20 ton for Jos Buttler.

Had SRH not lost their review & used it later, Buttler would've been out on 7 #RRvsSRH — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) May 2, 2021

124 (64) for Jos Buttler. The highest score by a Rajasthan Royals batsman. The third highest score at Feroz Shah Kotla. The highest score in IPL by an Englishman, and the seventh highest by an Englishman in any T20 game.#IPL2021 #RRvSRH — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 2, 2021