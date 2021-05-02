Twitter Reactions: Jos Buttler’s century powers RR to 220 against SRH – IPL 2021

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Jos Buttler scored his maiden IPL century against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon.

  • Buttler smashed Mohammed Nabi for 20 runs in the 15th over.

Jos Buttler ( Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals (RR) clashed with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Put in to bat first, Royals’ lost an early wicket as Yashavi Jaiswal failed to read Rashid Khan’s googly and went for a premeditated shuffling-sweep. The next batter, Sanju Samson, built a sturdy partnership of 150 runs with Jos Buttler.

However, as Samson played second fiddle, Buttler’s inning caused an uproar in the netizens. The 30-year-old was given two chances, to begin with, as Vijay Shankar dived at long-on before missing a catch and another when SRH couldn’t review an LBW as they had lost one previously against Yashasvi.

Buttler took no time to capitalise on the opportunities and raided through the ranks of  SRH bowlers who could do nothing but stare in disappointment. One such ultra-expensive moment for the Orange Army came in the 15th over when the Taunton-born pulverized Mohammed Nabi with a pair of boundaries and sixes, causing the newly appointed skipper Kane Williamson to remove the latter from the bowling attack.

Buttler played a scintillating knock of 124 runs off 64 deliveries, laced with eleven boundaries and eight towering sixes. Along with smashing the highest score in the ongoing IPL, Buttler also recorded his maiden T20 ton. With his contribution, RR piled up a mammoth total of 220/3 in their allotted twenty overs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , ,

CATEGORY: IPL, Jos Buttler, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
RITVAN PANDE
Ritvan is an avid cricket fan who loves watching and playing cricket. Cricket is not only his favourite sport but also his passion. You can write to him at ritvan.medad@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
Advertisement