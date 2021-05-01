Twitter reactions: Kieron Pollard propels MI to a record chase over CSK – IPL 2021

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

  • Kieron Pollard scored an unbeaten 87 off 34 balls in the game.

Kieron Pollard (Image Source: @IPLT20)
Advertisement

In the 27th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a record chase at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Chasing 219, the defending champions had a remarkable start as Rohit Sharma, and Quinton de Kock added 71 runs for the opening wicket. However, then CSK made a comeback and reduced MI to 81/3.

Before the MS Dhoni-led side could capitalise from here, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard sent shockwaves to CSK as they ended up forming a much-needed 89 runs partnership for the fourth wicket, with Pollard playing a blistering knock.

Though Sam Curran removed Krunal on 32, Pollard stayed his end alive and kept on smashing humungous sixes. The West Indies power-hitter scored an unbeaten 87 runs from 34 deliveries to take his side over the finish line. Pollard slammed 6 fours and 8 maximums during his spectacular batting display.

Earlier, Ambati Rayudu took MI bowlers to the cleaners and smashed a brilliant unbeaten 27-ball 72 as CSK scored 82 runs in the last five overs to post an imposing total of 218/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Rayudu slammed 4 fours and seven sixes at a phenomenal strike rate of 266.67.

Before Rayudu’s heroics, Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali started the proceedings pretty well as the pair added 108 runs for the first wicket. While du Plessis scored 50 from 28 balls, Moeen contributed 58 off 36 deliveries.

For MI, Pollard picked up two wickets for 12 runs in 2 overs. Pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult bagged one scalp each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: IPL, Kieron Pollard, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement