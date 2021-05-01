Twitter reactions: Kieron Pollard propels MI to a record chase over CSK – IPL 2021

In the 27th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a record chase at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Chasing 219, the defending champions had a remarkable start as Rohit Sharma, and Quinton de Kock added 71 runs for the opening wicket. However, then CSK made a comeback and reduced MI to 81/3.

Before the MS Dhoni-led side could capitalise from here, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard sent shockwaves to CSK as they ended up forming a much-needed 89 runs partnership for the fourth wicket, with Pollard playing a blistering knock.

Though Sam Curran removed Krunal on 32, Pollard stayed his end alive and kept on smashing humungous sixes. The West Indies power-hitter scored an unbeaten 87 runs from 34 deliveries to take his side over the finish line. Pollard slammed 6 fours and 8 maximums during his spectacular batting display.

Earlier, Ambati Rayudu took MI bowlers to the cleaners and smashed a brilliant unbeaten 27-ball 72 as CSK scored 82 runs in the last five overs to post an imposing total of 218/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Rayudu slammed 4 fours and seven sixes at a phenomenal strike rate of 266.67.

Before Rayudu’s heroics, Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali started the proceedings pretty well as the pair added 108 runs for the first wicket. While du Plessis scored 50 from 28 balls, Moeen contributed 58 off 36 deliveries.

For MI, Pollard picked up two wickets for 12 runs in 2 overs. Pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult bagged one scalp each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

To be fair, both these teams are champion teams.

But that was cool to watch, Pollard take a bow bud! — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) May 1, 2021

Superb game #VIVOIPL cricket. Kieron Pollard is a legend. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💪💪💪 — Ian bishop (@irbishi) May 1, 2021

What incredible hitting by Polly Kaka.

Absolute carnage.

Ole karoon karoon maarla se. Bhigo bhigoke maara.#CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/Z8sqioQN6T — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 1, 2021

Is there anything that @KieronPollard55 can’t do ? What a player!! Single handedly won the game for @mipaltan #MIvCSK #IPL2021 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) May 1, 2021

Unbelievable power hitting.

Rayudu was brilliant for Chennai but when someone like Pollard gets going in that mood, even the opposition can only do this. #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/vdeDZrhH6F — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) May 1, 2021

All Hail LEGEND @KieronPollard55. Arguably the greatest chase in the #IPL history. Been saying it the @mipaltan have finally arrived. When you have Kieron Pollard, nothing is impossible. #MIvsCSK — Stay Home – Stay Safe – Get Vaccinated 🙏 (@hemangkbadani) May 1, 2021

A player in need is Pollard indeed 🥳 One of the greatest IPL innings. #MIvCSK #IPL2021 #MI — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) May 1, 2021

Eye on IPL: “Incredible Pollard Legacy” — Kieron Pollard played one of the all time great T20 knocks — 87 off 34 balls to win off the last ball!🔥#MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/0kgdOWD6Rh — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 1, 2021

Highest successful run chases in IPL: 224 – RR vs KXIP, Sharjah, 2020

219 – MI vs CSK, Delhi, 2021

215 – RR v DC, Hyderabad. 2008

209 – DD v GL, Delhi, 2017 Previous highest by #MI – 199 vs KXIP, 2017 Previous highest VA #CSK – 206 by KXIP, 2014#IPL2021 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 1, 2021

MI registers their highest run-chase in IPL history. What a knock from Pollard! MI’s MVP since 2010. Champion #MIvCSK — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) May 1, 2021