Twitter reactions: Kusal Perera, Dushmantha Chameera shine as Sri Lanka avoid clean sweep against Bangladesh

  • Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 97 runs in the third ODI.

  • Dushmantha Chameera registered tremendous figures of 9-1-16-5.

Kusal Perera, Dushmantha Chameera (Image Source: Twitter)
In the final One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, Sri Lanka bounced back and defeated Bangladesh by 97 runs to avoid a clean sweep. The visitors desperately needed a win, having lost two back-to-back matches in the series.

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 286/6 on the scoreboard in their allotted 50 overs. Captain Kusal Perera led from the front and smashed a tremendous century to put his team in a strong position. Perera scored 120 from 122 deliveries, including 11 fours and a six. Apart from Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva played a crucial unbeaten knock of 55 from 70 balls.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed shined with the ball for the hosts, picking up four wickets in the game for 46 runs in 9 overs.

In reply, the Bangladesh batting order collapsed in front of magical bowling by Lankan speedster Dushmantha Chameera.

The right-handed bowler completely shattered the top-order of Bangladesh and picked up a maiden fifer. He just conceded 16 runs from 9 overs, including a maiden. Apart from Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga and Ramesh Mendis bagged two wickets each.

For Bangladesh, Mosaddek Hossain and Mahmudullah were the only highlights. Both the batters smashed respective half-centuries but failed to take their side over the finish line. While Hossain made 51 from 72 balls, Mahmudullah scored 53 off 63 deliveries. In the end, the home team got bundled out for 189, losing the game by 97 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

