Twitter reactions: Kusal Perera, Dushmantha Chameera shine as Sri Lanka avoid clean sweep against Bangladesh

In the final One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, Sri Lanka bounced back and defeated Bangladesh by 97 runs to avoid a clean sweep. The visitors desperately needed a win, having lost two back-to-back matches in the series.

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 286/6 on the scoreboard in their allotted 50 overs. Captain Kusal Perera led from the front and smashed a tremendous century to put his team in a strong position. Perera scored 120 from 122 deliveries, including 11 fours and a six. Apart from Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva played a crucial unbeaten knock of 55 from 70 balls.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed shined with the ball for the hosts, picking up four wickets in the game for 46 runs in 9 overs.

In reply, the Bangladesh batting order collapsed in front of magical bowling by Lankan speedster Dushmantha Chameera.

The right-handed bowler completely shattered the top-order of Bangladesh and picked up a maiden fifer. He just conceded 16 runs from 9 overs, including a maiden. Apart from Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga and Ramesh Mendis bagged two wickets each.

For Bangladesh, Mosaddek Hossain and Mahmudullah were the only highlights. Both the batters smashed respective half-centuries but failed to take their side over the finish line. While Hossain made 51 from 72 balls, Mahmudullah scored 53 off 63 deliveries. In the end, the home team got bundled out for 189, losing the game by 97 runs.

Sri Lanka put on a superb all-round display to pick up a consolation win in the final match of the series! 🙌#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/VlskhdHfnX — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 28, 2021

Sri Lanka claim their first @cricketworldcup Super League points 👏 Dushmantha Chameera’s 5/16 helps them defeat Bangladesh by 97 runs. But the hosts have taken the series 2-1.#BANvSL | https://t.co/irFZbUpgki pic.twitter.com/bPo3AHO7BX — ICC (@ICC) May 28, 2021

Dushmantha Chameera becomes 1st SL 🇱🇰🏏 bowler to pick a five-fa in ODI cricket after 3 years 9️⃣-1️⃣-1️⃣6️⃣-5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/BCfwnzY7t4 — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) May 28, 2021

Dushmantha Chameera has become the first pace bowler since Lasith Malinga (v ENG, Oct 2018) to take a 5-wicket haul in ODIs for Sri Lanka.#BANvSL — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) May 28, 2021

Kusal Perera's reached his maiden ODI hundred as a captain on the 99th ball of 99th innings of his career, the next ball after being dropped at 99.#BANvSL — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 28, 2021

Terrific spell from Chameera, 5 for 16 from 9 overs including 1 maiden – wickets of Tamim, Naim, Shakib, Mehidy, Taskin helped Sri Lanka to win their first match in the ODI Super League. #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/USvNJRHJ7G — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 28, 2021

Marvelous century from the Sri Lankan captain Kusal Perera, a fantastic knock. pic.twitter.com/uAFi0SDtaz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 28, 2021

Dushmantha Chameera's 5/16 is the 8th best spell from a Sri Lankan bowler & 4th best spell ever from a Sri Lankan Pacer in ODIs away from home.#CricStatsSL#SLvBAN — Aqeeb (@Aqibmzm) May 28, 2021